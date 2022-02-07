FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) Cut by Analyst

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ODV opened at C$4.91 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$654.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.27.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million.

