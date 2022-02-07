FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) Cut by Analyst

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million.
Featured Stories
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.