FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Decreased by National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

