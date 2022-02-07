FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Raised by Analyst

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kering in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $75.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. Kering has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

