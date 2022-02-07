FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.67.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$32.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$36.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

