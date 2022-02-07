FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Desjardins

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$251.15.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$182.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$223.21. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$167.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

