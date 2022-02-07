FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 110.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $120,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

