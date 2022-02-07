FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of FF stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
