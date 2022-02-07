Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FULC opened at $10.64 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

