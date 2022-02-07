Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
FULC opened at $10.64 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.