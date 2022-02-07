FTX Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.82 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $47.75 or 0.00110246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.60 billion and approximately $136.82 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007605 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,017,057 coins and its circulating supply is 138,147,721 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

