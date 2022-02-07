Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €84.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.26 ($75.57).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.76 ($68.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($79.93).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

