Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($85.39) to €80.00 ($89.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $35.00 on Monday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

