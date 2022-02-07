Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($85.39) to €80.00 ($89.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $35.00 on Monday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

