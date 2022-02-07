Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 248,351 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248,351 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $241,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3,837.2% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in EPAM Systems by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $453.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.69 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $581.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

