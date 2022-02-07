Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 360,294 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $175,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Timken by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR opened at $66.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

