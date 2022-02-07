Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

