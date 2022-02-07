Franklin Resources Inc. Has $191.80 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $191,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $100.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.