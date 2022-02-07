Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153,008 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $232,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,505,000 after buying an additional 9,866,031 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935,167 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.