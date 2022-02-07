Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 75,967 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $218,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Roku by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $158.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.62. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.