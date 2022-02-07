Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.25 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

