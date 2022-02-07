FourThought Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,868,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $1,093,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

