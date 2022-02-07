FourThought Financial LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $923.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $902.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

