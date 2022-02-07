Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $519.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

