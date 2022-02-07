Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

