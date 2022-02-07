Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 166 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 175.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 339.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 890.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of OIH opened at $234.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.39 and a 200-day moving average of $199.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $248.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.