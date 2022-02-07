Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 841.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $287.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.98. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

