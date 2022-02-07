Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $190.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.