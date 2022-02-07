Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $114.74

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.74, but opened at $110.12. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $110.06, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

