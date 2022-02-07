Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $114.74

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.74, but opened at $110.12. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $110.06, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.10.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
