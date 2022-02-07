FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0576 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $3,372.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108886 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars.

