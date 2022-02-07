Fiserv (FISV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FISV opened at $104.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

