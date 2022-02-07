First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $3,722,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnite by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,858,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

