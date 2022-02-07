First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,638 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

XHB opened at $71.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.30. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

