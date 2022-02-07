First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 130.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $83.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $86.44.

