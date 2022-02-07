First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 773 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

