First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.