First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.40 on Monday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

