First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

THFF stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth $625,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Financial by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

