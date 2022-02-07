First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $774.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in First Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.