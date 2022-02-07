Financial Survey: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for REE Automotive and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Visteon 3 3 5 0 2.18

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 231.08%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $118.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.87%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Visteon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.55 billion 1.10 -$56.00 million $0.99 101.40

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95%

Summary

Visteon beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

