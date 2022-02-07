Financial Survey: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) vs. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 11.34 -$109.01 million ($0.60) -7.55 Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 317.80 -$5.29 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 418.76%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -26.91% -41.63% -14.61% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Precision BioSciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

