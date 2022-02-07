FIL Ltd Sells 62,685 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,685 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $505,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $295.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

