FIL Ltd Sells 62,685 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,685 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $505,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LIN opened at $295.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde (LIN)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.