FIL Ltd Has $661.62 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 136.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $661,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $342,167,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

