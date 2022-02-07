FIL Ltd Has $409.07 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,637,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $409,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.99. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.