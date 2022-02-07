FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $285,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

