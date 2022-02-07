Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

