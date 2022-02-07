Farallon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24,666.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 112,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $116.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $315.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

