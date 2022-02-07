Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $42,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 178,945 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 490,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185,094 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

