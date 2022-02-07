Farallon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for about 2.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $400,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

NYSE NYT opened at $41.73 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

