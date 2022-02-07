Falcon Edge Capital LP Has $17.49 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 134,628 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $305.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

