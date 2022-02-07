Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

EXC opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

