Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.