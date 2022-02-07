Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 534 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.57 and a twelve month high of $173.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,413. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

