Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.77 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

